Senior dogs ‘marry' so they can be adopted together

Here’s a little ditty ‘bout Jack and Diane. They don’t live in the heartland, but they’re hoping to live their lives together in a furever home.
This Jack and Diane are two senior mixed-breed shelter dogs who just got “married” at the Kennebec Valley Humane Society in Augusta, Maine earlier this month.
The shelter’s volunteers are hoping their love story will find the two dogs a home together.
Jack is about 10 years old and Diane is about 7. They are a bonded pair who were found in a cemetery in Chelsea, Maine a few months ago.
Workers at the humane society say they act like “an old married couple” so they made it official, “Good Morning America” reported.
Photos from their ceremony show a red carpet, flower petals strewn on the floor and a “Just Married” sign for the K-9 couple.
