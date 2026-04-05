Secret Service investigates reports of gunfire near Lafayette Park across from the White House

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Secret Service said Sunday it was investigating reports of overnight gunfire near Lafayette Park, which is across the street from the White House.

No injuries were reported and no suspect was found after a search of the park and the surrounding area after midnight, the agency said in an online post.

We are investigating overnight gunfire in the area of Lafayette Park in conjunction with @DCPoliceDept and @usparkpolicepio. Anyone with information is urged to call DC Police at 202-727-9099 or text 50411 pic.twitter.com/AAUJd8Wt7L — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) April 5, 2026

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

President Donald Trump was spending the weekend at the White House, which had no immediate comment on the incident.

White House operations remained as normal but security in the area was increased, according to the Secret Service.

The park has been fenced off for weeks of renovations.

The Secret Service said it was working with District of Columbia police and U.S. Park Police.

As of 8:21 a.m., the road closures at the park were lifted, according to the U.S. Secret Service.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group