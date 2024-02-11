Sebastien Haller, a year after beating cancer, wins AFCON for Ivory Coast, completing ultimate comeback story

Two comeback stories coalesced into one fairytale on Sunday at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Just a few weeks ago, Ivory Coast was all but out of the tournament.

And just over a year ago, its top striker, Sebastien Haller, was out of soccer, battling cancer.

On Sunday in Abidjan, the Ivorian capital, Haller scored a brilliant 81st-minute goal to win the continental title for his mother's homeland.

