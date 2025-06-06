SCOTUS allows DOGE access Social Security systems with personal data on millions of Americans

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court cleared the way Friday for the Department of Government Efficiency to access Social Security systems containing personal data on millions of Americans.

The justices sided with the Trump administration in its first Supreme Court appeal involving DOGE, the team once led by billionaire Elon Musk.

The high court halted an order from a judge in Maryland restricting the team’s access to the Social Security Administration under federal privacy laws.

