Saints' Samson Nacua nearly runs for 109-yard kick-six TD, but steps out at 3-yard line

Samson Nacua nearly provided the most exciting touchdown of the NFL preseason on Sunday just before halftime of the matchup between the New Orleans Saints and Tennessee Titans.

With four seconds remaining in the second quarter, Titans kicker Brayden Narveson attempted a 58-yard field goal. The kick was well short of the uprights, giving Nacua an opportunity to field the ball in the end zone and return it.

Nacua cut to the left sideline at the 3-yard line and thanks to two blocks, he found a lane down the left sideline to get to midfield. From there, he cut back to the right sideline and found free space across the field to run another 40 yards. With two blockers accompanying him and only Titans lineman Nicholas Petit-Frere in pursuit, Nacua was on his way to scoring a spectacular touchdown.

However, Tennessee tight end Thomas Odukoya came in hot pursuit to push Nacua toward the sideline. Odukoya took the blocker into Nacua and forced him to step out at the 3-yard line before he could hurdle into the end zone. After running 106 yards, Nacua almost had a kick-six score but came up just short.

Nacua, 26, is the older brother of Los Angeles Rams star receiver Puka Nacua and originally signed with the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent out of BYU. For the past two years, he's played in professional spring leagues, first with the USFL's Pittsburgh Maulers in 2023. This year with the UFL's Michigan Panthers, he caught 11 passes for 125 yards.

The Saints signed Nacua in August and if his play on Sunday is any indication, he has a strong chance of making the roster as a return specialist, though New Orleans is already well stocked at receiver.