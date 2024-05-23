Ryan Garcia threatens to quit boxing, 'swallow all steroids' after B samples reportedly return 2 positives

The B samples collected for Ryan Garcia's win over Devin Haney have returned two positives, boxing writer Dan Rafael reported Thursday.

"Ryan Garcia's B sample results were returned Thursday a.m., 1 day after being opened," Rafael said on X, formerly known as Twitter. "I have the lab reports & the B samples, as expected, matched A samples — both are positive for the banned PED Ostarine related to VADA tests the day before & after Haney fight."

Garcia defeated Haney on April 20 via majority decision, a stunning upset that followed Garcia missing weight by 3.2 pounds amid questions about his state of mind. On May 1, the samples he submitted to the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association ahead of the fight reportedly came back as positive for Ostarine, a banned substance. Now his B samples have also reportedly tested positive for Ostarine.

Garcia, who has loudly proclaimed his innocence since the first samples came back positive, had a lot of feelings about the report of his positive B samples. He shared those feelings on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Let's go we positive. Positive vibes bruh. Yess so happy," Garcia wrote (via MMA Mania) in posts that have since been deleted. "I F***ING LOVE STEROIDS. I don't care I'll never make money again with boxing. Your loss not mine for setting me up lol joke's on y'all. I will swallow all steroids."

Garcia's lawyers released a statement shortly after his posts disappeared.

"Ryan Garcia is committed to clean and fair competition and has never intentionally used any banned substance. Soon after being notified of his positive test, Ryan voluntarily had his hair collected and shipped to Dr. Pascal Kintz, the foremost expert in toxicology and hair-sample analysis. The results of Ryan's hair sample came back negative. This is consistent with contamination and demonstrably proves that Ryan had not ingested Ostarine over a period of time — the only way he would have had any advantage whatsoever in the ring.