Rookie QB progress reports; CeeDee Lamb, Brandon Aiyuk & Haason Reddick contract disputes | Inside Coverage

Charles Robinson joins Frank Schwab direct from his training camp tour to go behind the scenes on the latest news around the NFL. The duo start with the Haason Reddick drama in New York, as Charles thinks Reddick will eventually run out of leverage as the situation progresses. JJ McCarthy will undergo surgery for a torn meniscus, which is a big setback after a very promising performance in preseason Week 1. Meanwhile, the CeeDee Lamb contract dispute continues, and Charles thinks both Lamb's and JaMarr Chase's holdouts are very different than the Reddick one because they possess much more leverage. He expects a deal to get done for Lamb, but is less optimistic about Chase.

Charles has gotten a good look at many of the rookie quarterbacks, and gives his thoughts on Drake Maye's slow start, Jayden Daniels' first preseason action and Caleb Williams' insane arm talent.

Finally, Frank and Charles wrap the show up with thoughts on the wide receiver market, and how Amon-Ra St. Brown's contract extension earlier this year has affected players like Brandon Aiyuk, who Charles thinks might actually end up signing back with the San Francisco 49ers.

(2:30) New York Jets and Haason Reddick have reached a stalemate

(10:45) What the JJ McCarthy injury means for Minnesota

(19:15) CeeDee Lamb and Ja'Marr Chase holdouts are tricky situations

(27:30) Evaluating rookie quarterback preseason performances

(41:30) One deal that changed the WR market

(45:50) Where will Brandon Aiyuk play in 2024?

