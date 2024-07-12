RNC speakers: Big-name GOP politicians, businessmen and a few celebrities to endorse Trump in Milwaukee

Former President Donald Trump will be officially renominated next week to be the Republican Party’s standard-bearer for the third presidential election in a row as he seeks to return to the Oval Office.

GOP delegates from around the country will gather in Milwaukee for the Republican National Convention, with much of the country following along through the primetime speeches each night.

Historically, these speakers have been opportunities for presidential candidates to unify divisions from aggressive primary campaigns and a high-profile platform to message voters who may be undecided on their candidacies.

While an official list of speakers hasn't been announced yet, here are some of the people who've been reportedly tapped to throw their support to Trump on stage next week.

Here are some of the people who are set to throw their support to Trump on stage next week.

Trump and his VP pick

Trump will formally accept the nomination on Thursday, the last night of the convention. His to-be-named choice for vice president will likely speak the night before.

Donald Trump Jr.

"Trump Jr. will speak at next week's Republican convention before his father's vice presidential pick." [ The Hill ]

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

"After initially having been given no role at next week's Republican National Convention, Ron DeSantis — the governor of Florida and past rival of former President Donald Trump — has now been added to the speaking schedule." [ NBC News ]

Teamsters President Sean O’Brien

"[O'Brien] has framed his decision to speak at the Republican National Convention next week as a savvy maneuver to keep the union's doors open to whoever prevails in November's presidential election." [ The New York Times ]

Businessman David Sacks

"Entrepreneur and investor David Sacks is part of a group of wealthy, high-profile Silicon Valley venture capitalists and investors who have thrown their support behind Trump." [ Reuters ]

UFC President Dana White

"The two have a close and long-lasting relationship as the former president, an avid UFC fan, often attends fights sitting ringside along White and other celebrities." [ ABC News ]

TV personality Savannah Chrisley

"Chrisley is expected to take the main stage during the campaign's Tuesday evening programming, themed 'Make America Safe Again.'" [ ABC News ]

Amber Rose, rapper and former reality TV star

"'It's True! ... #MAGA,' said the model, who famously had a past relationship with rapper Kayne West that ended in 2010 and briefly married to rapper Wiz Khalifa in 2013. [ USA Today ]

Trent Conaway, mayor of East Palestine, Ohio

"Trump visited East Palestine on Feb. 22, 2023, weeks after a train carrying toxic chemicals derailed in the northeastern Ohio village." [ Politico ]

Rep. Jim Banks

"Banks, who is running for Indiana's open U.S. Senate seat, will give a primetime speech at the Republican National Convention on Tuesday night." [ Indianapolis Star ]

Jeff Kaufmann, Iowa GOP chair

"Republican Party of Iowa Chair Jeff Kaufmann will deliver the speech formally nominating Donald Trump for president." [ Des Moines Register ]

Kari Lake, U.S. Senate candidate

"Lake is running for the seat currently held by the retiring U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz., and her role in the convention suggests that she remains a key messenger of an agenda Trump describes as America First. [ Arizona Republic ]

Rep. Elise Stefanik