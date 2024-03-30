Rhys Hoskins has big day for Brewers, keeping grudge match with Mets alive

The grudge match between Rhys Hoskins and the New York Mets continued during Saturday's matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers. Tempers flared during Friday's season opener when Mets infielder Jeff McNeil objected to Hoskins sliding hard into him at second base. Both benches cleared as McNeil and Hoskins yelled at each other.

On Saturday, the Brewers' designated hitter had an emphatic response to the dust-up, getting hits in his first three at-bats with one home run and four RBI.

Rubbing it in after that third-inning homer, Hoskins repeated the "crybaby" gesture that he directed at McNeil on Friday when he returned to the Milwaukee dugout.

By his fourth plate appearance in the seventh inning, the Mets had apparently seen enough from Hoskins and attempted to send a message. Reliever Yohan Ramirez threw his first pitch – a 94 mph fastball – behind Hoskins, who then stepped toward the pitching mound.

Yohan Ramírez gets a standing ovation from the crowd at Citi Field for throwing a 94-mph fastball behind Rhys Hoskins.



And now, after a delay, Ramírez has been ejected. pic.twitter.com/HoXWEC4os3 — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) March 30, 2024

The dugouts and bullpens didn't empty out onto the field this time, but Hoskins exchanged words with the Mets bench. Ramirez was ejected and Jorge Lopez came in to eventually walk the seven-year veteran.

Hard feelings between Hoskins and the Mets go back to his six seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies. One particular incident that still irritates the Mets and their fans occurred in 2019 when Hoskins hit a home run and took 34 seconds to round the bases.

The slowest home run trot ever tracked in MLB history



On April 24, 2019, Rhys Hoskins had the slowest recorded home run trot ever at 34.2 seconds. The previous game, Mets pitchers had thrown 2 pitches near his head. This was his way to get back.



pic.twitter.com/UcoApUT66E — BrooksGate (@Brooks_Gate) September 19, 2023

The Brewers and Mets close out their season-opening three-game series on Sunday at 1:40 p.m. ET. Will scheduled Mets starter Tylor Megill have more success against Hoskins, or will the Brewers' DH continue to torment his rival?