Republican primary debate: Live updates as just 4 GOP candidates take stage in Alabama

The fourth Republican presidential primary debate will take place Wednesday night in Alabama, where just four GOP candidates — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy — will take the stage in one of the last opportunities to make their case to voters before next month's Iowa caucuses.

Tim Scott of South Carolina, who was onstage at the last GOP debate in Miami, suspended his campaign in November. Former President Donald Trump, the Republican frontrunner, will once again not take part in the debate. He participated in a Fox News town hall on Tuesday.

The primetime debate, which is being held at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, will air on the cable news channel NewsNation and its network television partner, the CW, and will be livestreamed on NewsNation's website as well as on Rumble.

Moderators include Elizabeth Vargas, a former ABC News anchor who has her own show on NewsNation; Megyn Kelly, the former Fox News and NBC News anchor; and Eliana Johnson, editor in chief of the Washington Free Beacon.

Yahoo News will be providing live updates and analysis of Wednesday night’s debate. Tune in here beginning at 7:45 p.m. ET.