Reports: Ohio State set to replace Bill O'Brien at offensive coordinator with UCLA coach Chip Kelly

Chip Kelly is making a unique career change.

According tomultiple reports, the UCLA head coach is leaving the Bruins to become the offensive coordinator for Ohio State. The Buckeyes needed an offensive coordinator after Boston College moved Friday to hire Bill O'Brien to replace Jeff Hafley.

Ohio State hired O'Brien to run the team's offense in January, but Hafley — a former Ohio State assistant — left Boston College at the end of January to become the defensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers.

Kelly has been UCLA’s coach since 2018 and the Bruins are 35-34 in his time with the program. After three consecutive losing seasons through 2018-20, UCLA has posted at least eight wins in each of the past three seasons. The Bruins went 8-5 in 2023 and beat Boise State in the LA Bowl.

UCLA is off to the Big Ten

Kelly’s departure creates a void for a UCLA football program changing conferences in the offseason. The Bruins are among four Pac-12 teams heading to the Big Ten and have already had to fill a vacancy at defensive coordinator after USC hired D’Anton Lynn away from UCLA.

UCLA also enters the 2024 season without a stellar recruiting class. The Bruins currently rank No. 81 in Rivals’ team recruiting rankings and are at No. 68 when counting transfer losses and additions.

The Bruins’ schedule is no joke, either. After opening at Hawaii and at home to Indiana, UCLA has a three-game stretch featuring games at LSU, at home vs. Oregon and at Penn State. UCLA also hosts Iowa and heads to Washington in November before home games against USC and Fresno State.