Report: Wizards to trade Chris Paul to Warriors for Jordan Poole

Chris Paul is headed to the Bay Area.

The Wizards struck a deal to send Paul to the Golden State Warriors, just days after he was dealt to Washington by the Phoenix Suns, according to Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer.

Sounds like Jordan Poole will be heading to Washington in a deal that will bring Chris Paul to the four-time champion Golden State Warriors. — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) June 22, 2023

In exchange, Poole will be sent to the Wizards along with a number of future draft picks.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.