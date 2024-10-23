National

Report: Rudy Gobert, Timberwolves reach $110M extension on NBA's opening day

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

NBA: OCT 16 Preseason Timberwolves at Bulls CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 16: Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) during the second half of a preseason game against the Chicago Bulls on October 16, 2024 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Rudy Gobert and the Minnesota Timberwolves have agreed to a three-year, $110 million contract extension, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

News of the deal broke just minutes before the Timberwolves opened their season on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Lakers.

This is a breaking story that will be updated.

