National

Report: Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey to have surgery for foot injury, miss first 2 games

By Callie Lawson-Freeman, Yahoo Sports

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey answers question after an NFL football practice Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in Owings Mills, Md. (AP Photo/Gail Burton) (Gail Burton/AP)

By Callie Lawson-Freeman, Yahoo Sports

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey is reportedly expected to miss time with a foot injury that will require a surgery Wednesday, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo.

The hope is that the Pro Bowler will only miss the first couple of games, per the report.

This story will be updated.

Most Read