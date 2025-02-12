Report: Ohio State finalizing deal with ex-Lions coach Matt Patricia to run Buckeyes' defense

Ohio State has found a former NFL head coach to be its next defensive coordinator.

According to ESPN, the school is finalizing a deal with former Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia to replace Jim Knowles after its national title-winning season. Knowles, a Pennsylvania native, left Ohio State to take the same position at Penn State and become the highest-paid defensive coordinator in college football.

Patricia most recently served as a defensive assistant with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023. He was the head coach of the Lions from 2018 through 2020 and the team went 13-29 in his tenure.