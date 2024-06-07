Report: Ex-Dolphins CB Xavien Howard allegedly shared revenge porn, texted a boy sexual images of his mother

Former Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard allegedly sent a boy sexually explicit images and videos of his mother because she refused to get an abortion, according to a new court filing obtained by The Miami Herald .

The filing is part of a separate lawsuit filed against Howard in which he allegedly shared sexually explicit videos of another woman repeatedly after their relationship ended. The new filing is requesting that the boy, who was not named and was a minor at the time, be permitted to sue Howard as part of the ongoing case.

According to the report, Howard was in a relationship with a woman in 2022. When she got pregnant that fall, according to the filing, Howard demanded that she have an abortion. When she refused, Howard “went on a warpath against her.” He then allegedly sent sexually explicit photos of the woman to her other son, which caused “significant emotional distress.”

The woman would sometimes text Howard from her son’s phone, which is why Howard had his number in the first place, according to the report. She said she deleted the messages when she discovered them, but her son later found them connected through his iCloud account.

"This behavior is abhorrent, especially sending that to a child," the boy's attorney Adriana Alcade told The Herald.

That incident came after a separate woman filed a lawsuit against Howard claiming that, after they broke up in July 2022, she later received "several sexually explicit videos" of herself and others. That woman said that she received a message from another woman about the videos, and that she was one of the women included in them.

According to CBS News , Howard told the woman that he shared the videos "make her mad because she did not want to have sex with him." The woman said Howard recorded them having sex with her knowledge on one occasion, but he shared it with others without her consent. Then last year, the woman was contacted by another woman who sent her "several other sexually explicit photographs and videos" of herself and other women that allegedly came from Howard.

"She doesn't know how many people he sent this to," Alcalde said, via The Herald. "We'd like to figure out if anyone else has received these images, these inappropriate images."

Howard, 30, had 45 total tackles and one interception in 13 games last season, his eighth with the Dolphins. The team released him earlier this year with three years left on his contract. Neither he nor the team responded to CBS News for comment.