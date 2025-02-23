Report: Dodge looking to rejoin NASCAR Truck Series in 2026 ahead of 2027 Cup Series move

Could Dodge be back in NASCAR?

According to The Athletic, the auto brand is aiming to rejoin the NASCAR Truck Series in 2026 with the goal of competing again in the Cup Series in 2027. From The Athletic:

Dodge raced in Cup from 2001 to 2012 before exiting due to financial difficulties and a lack of viable teams willing to align with it. People with knowledge of the discussions said Dodge is returning with the intent to eventually put together a full Cup program. That Cup program could be operational as soon as 2027 or 2028.

Such a plan would be similar to how Dodge last approached entry into NASCAR's premier series — first racing in the Truck Series to gain familiarity, then eventually advancing to Cup when it felt it could at a competitive level.

Dodge famously joined the Cup Series in 2001 and was at NASCAR’s top level through 2012. In that final season, Brad Keselowski won the manufacturer’s first Cup Series title for Team Penske. Former Hendrick Motorsports crew chief Ray Evernham was one of the manufacturer's original team owners as Chip Ganassi Racing also fielded Dodges. Sterling Marlin was on his way to the 2002 Cup Series title in the No. 40 car for Ganassi before a crash late in the season sidelined him for the rest of the season.

The Cup Series currently has three manufacturers with Chevrolet, Ford and Toyota. NASCAR executives have been open about their willingness to add another manufacturer to its top series, but there have been no public indications that a new manufacturer was close to joining.

If and when Dodge rejoins the Truck Series, it will only have to build a chassis and body and not an engine. The Truck Series uses spec Ilmor engines and that can lead to cost savings for a manufacturer.