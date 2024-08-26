Report: CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys agree to 4-year, $136M extension

The Dallas Cowboys and star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb have agreed to a four-year, $136 million contract extension, Yahoo Sports' Jori Epstein has confirmed, ending Lamb's holdout and temporarily calming the waters around the team.

ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported the deal.

The Cowboys and CeeDee Lamb have reached a four-year extension worth $136 million, source confirms to @YahooSports. $100 million guaranteed for the All-Pro WR after his camp holdout. pic.twitter.com/JfFkCzRZjL — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) August 26, 2024

Lamb, 25, held out of Cowboys training camp while seeking a new contract more in line with top-end wide receiver money, which is exactly how he's performed since being drafted in the first round in 2020. Last season, Lamb was named first-team All-Pro after catching 135 passes for 1,749 and 12 touchdowns, to go along with two rushing touchdowns.

He's also a three-time Pro Bowler with three straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons, forming one of the NFL's best quarterback-wide receiver combinations with Dak Prescott.