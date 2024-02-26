The rejuvenated Warriors, the Clippers rebrand, NBA unwritten rules & fixing All-Star weekend | Good Word with Goodwill

Subscribe to Ball Don't Lie

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill is joined by Sam Amick from The Athletic to talk about the NBA’s unwritten rules, how to fix All-Star weekend, the Clippers rebrand and the suddenly scary Golden State Warriors.

On this episode of the Good Word with Goodwill, Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill is joined by Sam Amick from The Athletic to talk about the very spicy Western Conference playoff race, but first…

There have been a number of fights in the NBA this week stemming from violations of “unwritten rules”. Vincent tries to figure out why it’s happening more now than before and Sam criticizes the rules themselves.

Sam had the players’ perspective from All-Star weekend in Indianapolis, so he helps to explain why the players didn’t put in much effort and the complicated relationship between the players and NBA commissioner Adam Silver as a result.

The Los Angeles Clippers announced a rebrand this morning, with new logos, colors and uniforms to coincide with their move to the Intuit Dome next season. Vinnie and Sam give their opinions and talk about why it’s important for the Clippers to continue creating distance between themselves and the Lakers.

Klay Thompson isn’t having the best season of his career but it has maybe been the most interesting. Sam talked with Klay recently and told us about Klay’s transition to a bench role, a transition that is happening mid-season and one that requires him to swallow his pride.

One of the reasons Klay can take that role on the bench is that the Warriors have found some good young players that they want to give more minutes to. With 10 wins in their last 13 games, they have definitely found something that is working and Steve Kerr’s contract extension keeps their championship contender window open a bit longer.

Speaking of, Vinnie asked Sam to list which Western Conference Finals matchup he would find the most fun and got two very different answers. Along the way, the guys discuss the ways in which Nikola Jokic is similar to Steph Curry.

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts