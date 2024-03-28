Reds star Elly De La Cruz addresses reporters entirely in English for 1st time: 'It's so important to me'

Cincinnati Reds infielder Elly De La Cruz's 2024 season has yet to start and he's already accomplishing milestones.

During a Wednesday news conference, the 22-year-old from the Dominican Republic addressed reporters entirely in English for the first time.

De La Cruz, a native Spanish speaker, garnered plenty of fans while communicating through his interpreter as a rookie last season. Now, he wants to be able to communicate with them directly.

'It's so important to me because now you guys understand what I say and it's important to fans to understand me and me understand the fans," he said. "I've put a lot of work on my English to talk with you guys."

He laughed as he added that he thinks he's doing a good job, and it would be difficult to disagree. 20 percent of all Americans could speak two or more languages in 2023, according to the US Census Bureau. De La Cruz managed to add another language to his arsenal while being one of the most exciting players in the highest level of organized baseball in the United States and Canada.

When asked about his process, he made it all seem easy:

"I practice every day, talking with the other guys," he said in reference of his teammates. "I just started with them, and I let it go. I like talking with the American guys because I create confidence."

When a reporter joked that interpreter Jorge Merlos wasn't cutting it anymore, De La Cruz had some fun.

"I don't need Jorge anymore," he said with a smile. When Merlos joked that he would just leave, De La Cruz laughed, "He helped me a lot."

Elly De La Cruz did his entire press conference in English, for the first time today.



“It’s important for the fans to understand me, and me understand the fans.”pic.twitter.com/IQOo4IIWwB — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) March 28, 2024

Merlos has been with the organization since he was hired as an intern for the Reds Community Fund in 2016. He took on the responsibility of translating for players in 2020. In addition to working with De La Cruz, he can be seen translating for All-Star relief pitcher Alexis Díaz.

Another MLB interpreter became a point of focus during a news conference recently, as Los Angeles star Shohei Ohtani's translator Ippei Mizuhara was fired last week after an accusation of 'massive theft' from the Japanese player.

De La Cruz's effort to learn English is simply an example of his character, according to Reds manager David Bell:

"He's incredibly thoughtful. He's humble, the way he listens and learns," Bell said. "It's amazing. I can't relate to that. The courage that takes, and just the respect that he has. It's impressive."

The courage isn't surprising, as the Reds dubbed themselves "America's Team" last season. The nickname was supported by the group's overall confidence, and De La Cruz is at the center of it.

He has been providing highlights from the moment the Reds called him up from Triple-A Louisville last June. The 6-foot-5 phenom was quick to make an impact, obliterating the hardest hit Reds ball in years for his first home run in the majors.

De La Cruz hit .235 last season, rerecording 13 homers, 67 runs and 35 stolen bases over 98 games during the rookie campaign.

He and he Reds will face the the Washington Nationals at Great American Ball Park on Opening Day Thursday.