Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida stunned after fly ball breaks light, gets stuck in Fenway Park scoreboard

Masataka Yoshida was just as confused as the rest of us.

Yoshida was trying to track down a deep ball hit to left field on Wednesday night in the Boston Red Sox’s game against the Kansas City Royals at Fenway Park, like he’s done plenty of times before. After just barely missing the catch and bouncing into the massive scoreboard wall, Yoshida started running in to pick up the ball off the bounce and throw it in.

But the ball never bounced back into play.

The ball, hit by Royals outfielder Kyle Isbel, smashed an orange light in the scoreboard and got stuck inside — which made for a very strange sequence and sent Yoshida spinning around in a circle confused.

The ball saved a run 🚨



In perhaps the most unusual way possible, Isbel was awarded the ground rule double — which actually saved a run for the Red Sox. Yoshida, after realizing what had happened, then slowly walked back and pulled the ball out of the broken light.

The wild play came shortly after MJ Melendez hit a solo home run to put the Royals up 1-0 earlier in the inning. Triston Casas hit a solo shot of his own in the bottom of the inning, however, which tied the game back up 1-1.

Boston entered Wednesday’s game having split its previous two games this series with the Royals, who won Tuesday’s contest 9-3. The Red Sox are last in the AL East, 12 full games behind the Baltimore Orioles. The Royals are last in the AL Central, 23 games back from the Minnesota Twins.