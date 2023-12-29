National

Red Sox reportedly land RHP Lucas Giolito on 2-year, $38.5 million deal

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports
The Boston Red Sox have a new starting pitcher.

The team agreed to a deal with free agent Lucas Gioilito on a two-year, $38.5 million contract, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. The deal reportedly includes an opt-out after the first season, effectively making it a one-year deal with a player option.

This article will be updated with more information.

