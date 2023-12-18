Ravens RB Keaton Mitchell's season likely over after injuring his knee vs. Jaguars

Keaton Mitchell likely won't play another snap for the Baltimore Ravens this season.

After suffering a serious knee injury in the fourth quarter of the Ravens' 23-7 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Ravens running back was carted off the field.

The undrafted rookie was injured on a 13-yard run that ended with him being tripped by safety Andrew Wingard. Mitchell then landed awkwardly on his left leg and immediately grabbed his knee.

He started the game and had 73 rushing yards on nine carries in the win. If Mitchell's year is over, he finished with 396 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 47 carries and nine catches for 93 receiving yards in seven games.

Head coach John Harbaugh effectively confirmed the team was losing Mitchell.

"It looks like he won't be back for the rest of this season," Harbaugh said. "It's heartbreaking. He's just got a great attitude and demeanor about him, and it's a guy that he wants to do well. He deserves to do well."

Baltimore, who became the first team in the AFC to punch its postseason ticket, has been hit by a series of injuries to key player in 2023.

Running back J.K. Dobbins was lost in the season opener after sustaining an Achilles injury, while tight end Mark Andrews injured his ankle in Week 11, and won't return for the regular season.

Gus Edwards and Justice Hill will now be the primary two backs. Harbaugh said the team will promote Melvin Gordon from the practice squad to fill the third running back role.

"He's been working super hard," Harbaugh said. "He's in great shape, and he'll be ready to go."