Ravens DT Justin Madubuike 'probably will' be franchise tagged if there's no long-term deal

Without a long-term deal in place by next Tuesday, Justin Madubuike will be franchise tagged by the Baltimore Ravens, general manager Eric DeCosta told reporters at the NFL scouting combine on Tuesday.

The Ravens defensive tackle finished the final year of his rookie contract with a Pro Bowl selection after recording career highs in tackles (56), sacks (13) and forced fumbles (two), while playing in all 17 regular-season games. Madubuike, a third round pick in 2020, did so after he was voted a second-team All-Pro last season, too.

So when DeCosta was asked about Baltimore's plans for him if no deal is in place by March 5, DeCosta suggested that the 26 year old won't see the open market.

"I probably will [franchise tag Madubuike], yes," DeCosta said.

A franchise tagged defensive tackle will earn $22.102 million next season.

Madubuike tied record for the most sacks by a Ravens defensive tackle. In addition to helping the Ravens finish with the league lead in sacks (60), Madubuike became the first Raven since Terrell Suggs to register double-digit sacks. Suggs recorded 11 in 2017.

The Ravens earned the No. 1 seed in the AFC, and after beating the Houston Texans in the divisional round, were defeated by the eventual-Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

"We're trying to get a deal done," DeCosta said. "We've had discussions with Justin. He's the guy that obviously has put himself in a fortuitous position this year, by the way that he played. Had a great season for us. He's a valued player on the team, and we're hopeful that we can get a long-term deal done."