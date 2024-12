For the time being, Randy Moss is stepping away from ESPN's Sunday NFL Countdown due to health reasons.

In a statement released Friday, ESPN PR announced that Moss will be away from the show "for an extended time to focus on a personal health challenge." The network said that Moss will return to the show when he is ready.

Moss has been an analyst on "Sunday NFL Countdown" since 2016, and is the longest-tenured panelist on the show.

This story will be updated.