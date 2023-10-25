Rams coach Sean McVay, wife Veronika announce birth of son

The Los Angeles Rams made quite the transaction announcement on social media on Wednesday afternoon.

Rams head coach Sean McVay and his wife, Veronika, welcomed their son, Jordan John McVay, on Tuesday.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Delivered Jordan John McVay — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) October 25, 2023

“Mom and baby are doing good, and ready to get back at it. She gets to take care of all the fun stuff right now,” Sean said, via the OC Register’s Adam Grosbard. “What a blessing, what a cool thing.”

Sean McVay talks fatherhood pic.twitter.com/wu31D4NGUv — Adam Grosbard (@AdamGrosbard) October 25, 2023

Jordan is the McVay’s first child, and they have been planning — or, trying as best as they possibly could — to navigate Veronika’s pregnancy during the season. Sean said last week that, “unless something goes totally unforeseen,” he wasn’t going to miss a game.

"My son knows better than to come during the game," Sean joked last week, via ESPN .

Jordan’s already off to a great start.

Sean said that Jordan’s due date was on Oct. 31, which was the same date that his grandfather, John, died last year.

"If you don't believe in a higher power, there are some things that happen in this world that make you reconsider," McVay said, via the OC Register's Adam Grosbard .

Sean, 37, is in his seventh season with the Rams this fall in his first head coaching job in the league. He led the Rams to a Super Bowl win during the 2021 campaign, and holds a 63-42 overall record.

The Rams are 3-4 this season, and are fresh off a 24-17 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers last week. Sean and the Rams will take on the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday in Arlington, Texas.

Hopefully by then, Sean will have found a way to get some sleep — something he hasn’t been able to do yet as a father.

Sean McVay says he hasn't gotten any sleep since his baby boy Jordan was born yesterday. "The adrenaline helps." — Adam Grosbard (@AdamGrosbard) October 25, 2023

“At some point it’s going to hit me. I like to think that I can push through, but I don’t have the stamina that I used to,” McVay said.