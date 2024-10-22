A potential Texas QB controversy & big time SEC fines | College Football Enquirer

Subscribe to the College Football Enquirer

On today's episode of The College Football Enquirer, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde unpack Texas' complicated quarterback situation with Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning. They also look ahead to the biggest matchups of the weekend, including Texas vs. Vanderbilt, LSU vs. Texas A&M and Boise State vs. UNLV.

Additionally, they dive in on the latest round of SEC fines for field storming and fan behavior, explaining the procedure for how the opposing teams receive the money. They also highlight the MAC's big weekend slate this Saturday. Lastly, the cap off the show with an airport hugging restriction in New Zealand.

(1:00) Texas QB controversy

(12:26) GameDay heads to Indiana

(14:54) Massive SEC matchups

(26:27) Money Moves: SEC fines

(33:57) Critical Friday games

(43:56) MAC-tion takeover

(50:21) People's Court: airport hugging restrictions

