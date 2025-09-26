Portions of the Grand Canyon's North Rim are opening soon after a devastating wildfire

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. — (AP) — Portions of the Grand Canyon's North Rim will reopen soon after a wildfire destroyed a historic lodge and dozens of structures, the National Park Service announced Thursday.

Daytime access will begin Oct. 1 to locations including Point Imperial, the park's highest overlook at the eastern end of the Grand Canyon, and the Cape Royal overlook, the park service said in a news release.

Those areas will remain open through Nov. 30, but they could close sooner if there is significant snowfall. The more remote North Rim historically is open seasonally, while the park's South Rim is open year-round.

Grand Canyon officials say much of the North Rim, including popular trails, will be closed for the foreseeable future because of safety concerns and recovery efforts from the wildfire.

Hazards include dead standing trees and an increased risk for flash flooding even outside the fire scar, the park service said. Visitors also should be prepared with food, water and supplies because the North Rim has no power, running water or cell service, the park service said.

The Dragon Bravo Fire was sparked by lightning in early July. The park service allowed it to burn for days before it exploded into a fast-moving conflagration that forced evacuations and consumed the Grand Canyon Lodge, some cabins and other structures.

The park service has defended its handling of the fire, saying a sudden and extreme shift in the wind far exceeded forecasts.

A bipartisan slate of Arizona’s elected officials suggested more could have been done early on to keep the fire from spreading. Gov. Katie Hobbs met with federal officials and said U.S. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum committed to an independent review.

The fire eventually burned across more than 227 square miles (589 square kilometers).

