Police say a man has been shot and killed after wielding a knife at St. Louis airport

ST. LOUIS — An officer at St. Louis' busiest airport fatally shot a man who wielded a knife early Friday morning outside the doors of a terminal, police say. No one else was injured.

The shooting at St. Louis Lambert International Airport happened around 1 a.m. local time, St. Louis County Police spokesperson Vera Clay said. She said officers had noticed the man, who was not identified, in an area where he should not have been and refused to leave.

Vera said the man showed officers a knife when they tried to get him to move. Officers used Tasers but the man continued to advance toward the officers and one of them fired their gun, fatally wounding the man, Vera said.

St. Louis airport officials did not immediately return requests for comment about travel impacts.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.