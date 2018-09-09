0 Police identify Dallas officer who fatally shot man

DALLAS - An off-duty officer fatally shot a man Thursday when she walked into the wrong apartment after work, officials said.

KDFW reported that the officer, who has not been named, came home around 10 p.m., went into what she thought was her apartment and fatally shot Botham Shem Jean.

Jean, 26, was taken to a hospital, where he died, police said.

Update 9:52 p.m. EDT Sept. 8: Officer Amber Guyger, a four-year veteran with the department, was identified Saturday evening as the person who fatally shot Jean, Dallas Police said.

The officer involved in this incident has been identified as Officer Amber Guyger #10702. She has been on the department four years and she is assigned to the Southeast Patrol Division. https://t.co/IHeH9W3Cls — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) September 9, 2018

Update 2:45 p.m. EDT Sept. 8: The Associated Press reported that Dallas police chief U. Renee Hall said an arrest warrant has not been issued for the off-duty officer who fatally shot a man Thursday because the The Texas Ranger Division, which is conducting an independent investigation, asked her department to hold off. The Texas Rangers said they needed more time to investigate.

Jean, 26, was taken to a hospital, where he died, police said. The officer, who was not injured, is on administrative leave. Dallas police and the district attorney’s office are investigate.

Update 5:58 a.m. EDT Sept. 8: Dallas police chief U. Renee Hall said an arrest warrant soon will be issued for the off-duty officer, WFAA reported.

Original report Sept. 7

PIO is on scene and gathering information at the officer involved shooting in the 1200 block of S. Lamar Street. pic.twitter.com/kGlrxCF3Sk — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) September 7, 2018

Check out our blog post for the latest information about the officer involved shooting at 1210 S. Lamar. https://t.co/x9GQ65eylI — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) September 7, 2018

Jean, of Saint Lucia, worked for PricewaterhouseCoopers in Dallas, KDFW reports.

"This is a terrible tragedy,” the company told KDFW in a statement. “We are simply heartbroken to hear of his death.”

Neighbors at the apartment complex, which is about a block from police headquarters, were shocked.

"Super scary because the police are supposed to protect you and then they come home and, you know, you're just hanging out in your own house and then they come home thinking they're home or whatever. I don't know if she was tired but that's pretty scary," neighbor Richard Healy Nelson told KDFW.

The officer, who was not injured, is on administrative leave. Dallas police and the district attorney’s office are investigating.

