Police: 3 killed, including suspected gunman, in Minneapolis shooting

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — Three people, including the suspected gunman, are dead after a shooting Thursday at a Minneapolis apartment complex, police said.

Two police officers were injured in the shooting in the south Minneapolis neighborhood of Whittier.

No other details were immediately released. Police planned a late evening news conference to address the shooting.

An earlier statement from police had indicated there were four civilians injured along with two officers.

Agents from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives had responded to “an active shooting situation,” said Ashlee Sherrill, a spokeswoman for the local field division.

