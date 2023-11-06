Photos: Israel bombing in Gaza intensifies as civilian death toll climbs

As Israel’s war against Hamas approaches its one-month mark, the conflict is reaching a new phase of intensity.
Israeli military forces have surrounded northern Gaza — including densely populated Gaza City — as waves of powerful airstrikes continue to bombard the besieged enclave.
Since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel, , according to Gaza's Hamas-controlled Health Ministry.
And that toll is expected to rise in the coming days. Israeli troops are expected to take the fight against Hamas militants to Gaza City’s streets and the vast network of tunnels below.
Israel continues to brush off international calls for a ceasefire, and has for a pause in its military operation to allow for humanitarian aid to reach civilians trapped in Gaza.
With the conflict about to enter its second month, photojournalists continue to capture dramatic, often heartbreaking images from the ground in Gaza. Below are some of the latest.