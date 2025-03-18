Pelicans' Trey Murphy out for season after going down with torn labrum in blowout loss to Pistons

Trey Murphy’s season is over.

The New Orleans Pelicans forward will miss the rest of the season due to a right shoulder injury, the team announced. Murphy went down with the injury early in the Pelicans’ 127-81 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Monday night. The team confirmed after the game he had been diagnosed with a torn labrum and a partial tear of the rotator cuff in his right shoulder.

Murphy left early in the first quarter of the blowout loss after he dove for a loose ball. As he rolled onto his back, Murphy’s arm got caught between the legs of Pistons forward Ausar Thompson and jerked back awkwardly behind him.

That left him in a lot of pain on the court. He was eventually helped up and walked to the locker room. He did not return.

Really bad-looking shoulder injury for Trey Murphy III, as the Pelicans say he will not return to tonight’s game. pic.twitter.com/G81anqY8ID — Brett Siegel (@BrettSiegelNBA) March 18, 2025

Further evaluation Monday night then revealed the details of his shoulder injury. The Pelicans also said Murphy dislocated his shoulder during the incident.

Murphy was in the midst of a career season. He entered Monday’s contest at the Smoothie King Center averaging 21.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists, all of which were career-highs for the 24-year-old. Murphy had hit 158 3-pointers on the season and was well on pace to set a career high.

It’s unclear how long Murphy will now be sidelined, though the injury could easily last into the start of next season. He signed a four-year, $112 million extension with the team last summer that will keep him in New Orleans through the 2028-29 campaign.

The Pelicans, who have been decimated by injuries all season, have now lost eight of their past 10 games and sit at 18-51 on the season. They have already been eliminated from the playoffs and hold one of the worst records in the league with just 13 games left in the regular season.