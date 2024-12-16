Patrick Mahomes reportedly diagnosed with 'mild' high ankle sprain, but could practice this week

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been diagnosed with a "mild" high ankle sprain, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Mahomes was thought to have sustained some kind of ankle injury on Sunday, late in the 4th quarter against the Cleveland Browns. He was tackled with his leg pinned underneath him, and when he emerged from the pile he limped off the field immediately.

Patrick Mahomes limps off after getting tangled up on a failed 4th down pic.twitter.com/WnIgmsscfN — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 15, 2024

Carson Wentz came in to replace Mahomes for the last eight minutes of the 4th quarter, when the game was already well in hand for the Chiefs. They defeated the Browns 21-7. Mahomes was designated as questionable to return, but he did not return before the game ended.

Following the game, neither head coach Andy Reid or Mahomes were able to say much about the injury beyond confirming that there were no broken bones. Mahomes was able to say that it hurt and that he would know more after sleeping on it. Reid said Mahomes would be week-to-week for the time being.

According to Rapoport, the high ankle sprain diagnosis doesn't change Mahomes' week-to-week status. He's "doubtful" to play this week, but there's a chance he could practice.

The #Chiefs will know more as the practice week rolls on, and there is a chance that Patrick Mahomes practices this week. He's week-to-week, so his status this week is in doubt.



Most importantly: "He'll be fine long-term," a source said. https://t.co/TqBZtDIiOH — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 16, 2024

This is not the best time for Mahomes to be injured. While the Chiefs have clinched the AFC West, they have two games in the next nine days: they host the Houston Texans on Saturday, Dec. 21, and then travel to Pennsylvania to play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Christmas Day.

That's a tough schedule, but with a source telling Rapoport that Mahomes "will be fine long term," there's less cause for concern than there was 24 hours ago.