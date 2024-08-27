Pat Mahomes Sr. gets probation after pleading guilty to DWI charge

Pat Mahomes Sr., father of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a DWI charge.

Mahomes Sr. had been scheduled for a jury trial in Smith County, Texas, but agreed to five years of probation with one year of "intense" supervision. Should he follow the terms of his probation, he will not have to spend time in prison.

The formal sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 23

Mahomes Sr. was arrested in February, days before Super Bowl LVIII after a police officer reported seeing an open can of beer in Mahomes Sr.'s car. He would later fail field sobriety tests and was taken into custody before being released on $10,000 bond.

According to Texas state law, the third-degree felony against Mahomes Sr. carried a sentence of up to 10 years in prison if he was convicted.

In March, Jackson Mahomes, Patrick's younger brother and Pat Sr.'s youngest son, pleaded no contest to a single count of misdemeanor battery in a case alleging an assault on a woman and was sentenced to six months' probation.