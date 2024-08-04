Paris Olympics: Freddie Crittenden preliminary jog in 110 hurdles was all about avoiding injury

Medal table | Olympic schedule |How to watch | Olympic news

PARIS — When the athletes burst out of the blocks on Sunday morning in the second heat of the men's 110-meter hurdles, one of them moved with less urgency than the rest.

American Freddie Crittenden, the second-fastest 110 hurdler in the world this year, jogged his way through the heat and finished nearly five seconds behind the second-to-last competitor.

The decision not to run anywhere close to all-out was strategic, Crittenden explained afterward. The 30-year-old didn’t want to risk exacerbating the right abductor muscle aggravation that he sustained the previous day.

Weltklasse.



Das hätte ich nach ne bisschen Training auch geschafft …😉



Im Ernst: Der US-Hürdenläufer Freddie Crittenden will sich damit einen Tag mehr Luft verschaffen, weil er leicht verletzt ist. Morgen ist der neu eingeführte „Hoffnungslauf“.



Cool.#Paris2024 #Olympics pic.twitter.com/F4gMLWMGbA — Murtaza Akbar (@Akbar_offiziell) August 4, 2024

Had Crittenden run at top speed, he might have finished top three in his heat and automatically qualified for Wednesday’s semifinals, but he also risked injuring himself too severely to compete any further. This way, he has two days to heal before Tuesday’s repechage round that offers the 110 hurdlers a second chance to advance.

“Obviously the timing is terrible. This is the biggest meet of my life,” Crittenden said. “If there wasn’t a repechage round, I probably would have been balls to the walls, ran as hard as I could, crash and burn, whatever happens. But now I’ve got a couple days, and I’ll do that on Tuesday.”

Those on social media who were quick to criticize Crittenden for dogging it clearly weren’t aware of his story. The unsponsored hurdler for years worked multiple jobs and struggled to pay bills while chasing a dream that stayed just out of reach.

Only in the past couple years has the late-blooming Crittenden shown the shoe companies that have overlooked him what they’re missing. He made his first World Championships team last year and placed fourth in Budapest. Then at U.S. Olympic Trials earlier this summer, Crittenden outran everyone but Grant Holloway to punch his ticket to Paris.

Holloway, Crittenden and fellow American Daniel Roberts came to Paris with dreams of pulling off a 1-2-3 American sweep in the 110 hurdles. That possibility now hinges on how Crittenden’s muscle aggravation heals.

Crittenden struck an optimistic tone when asked how confident he was that he’d be feeling well enough to run on Tuesday.

“In a couple days, I think it will be feeling even better,” he said, “and I’ll be able to give it all I’ve got.”