PARIS — Torri Huske knocked off fellow American Gretchen Walsh to win the women’s 100-meter butterfly here at the 2024 Olympics on Sunday.

Huske, seeded second, beat Walsh, the event’s world record holder, in 55.59, and claimed Team USA’s first individual gold medal at the Games.

Walsh took the silver (55.63), while Zhang Yufei took bronze (56.21).