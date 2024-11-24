Panthers rookie TE Ja'Tavion Sanders carted off field after landing on head

Carolina Panthers rookie tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders was carted off the field during Week 12's matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs after landing awkwardly on his head.

The play happened with 24 seconds remaining in the first half and the Panthers driving toward a score. Sanders caught a 10-yard pass from Bryce Young and was flipped in the air on a hit from Trent McDuffie. The 6-foot-4, 253-pound tight end landed on his head and could not get up from the sideline following the collision.

Not good, Ja'Tavion Sanders is down after a bad landing pic.twitter.com/Y4DH3T9RPq — Nash (@NashTalksTexas) November 24, 2024

Teammates quickly gathered around Sanders as he stayed on the turf. Trainers put him on a backboard and took him to the locker room. Sanders appeared to lift his arms as he was taken from the field.

Carolina went on to kick a field goal after Sanders left the game, closing the margin to 20–9 at halftime. Prior to his injury, Sanders was the Panthers' leading receiver with three catches for 49 yards.

Sanders was the Panthers' fourth-round selection (No. 101 overall) in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Texas. In 10 games (five starts), the rookie compiled 26 receptions for 253 yards and a touchdown.