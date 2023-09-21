Panthers rookie QB Bryce Young expected to miss Week 3 vs. Seahawks, Andy Dalton to start

The Carolina Panthers announced Thursday that Bryce Young, their rookie quarterback, is not likely to play in Week 3's game against the Seattle Seahawks due to an ankle injury.

Young didn't practice on Thursday, and his backup, Andy Dalton, worked with the starters instead. Young was in the locker room during the open portion of practice.

Young also didn't practice Wednesday, which happened to be the first time anyone learned that his ankle was even a problem. Young played in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the New Orleans Saints, but his injury wasn't reported at any point. Head coach Frank Reich told the media on Wednesday that Young's ankle was checked out after the game, and he's unsure when exactly it was injured.

Dalton, who also worked with the starters on Wednesday, is a seasoned veteran who was acquired exactly for this purpose. He spent nine seasons as starting QB for the Cincinnati Bengals, and has spent the last few years as an in-demand backup QB. He told ESPN after Thursday's practice that he's glad to have the opportunity to start since it's something he misses doing.

"For me, obviously — absolutely," Dalton said of enjoying being back in the spotlight again. "It's always nice because I have had a certain way of operating in my career, and when you go from starting to being the backup, that is one of the things that you miss.

"When you get a chance to take ownership of what you're doing, and to know how you want it to look and how you want it to feel and see it executed, that is what makes football fun."

The Panthers have yet to release information on the extent of Young's injury and how long it might keep him out.