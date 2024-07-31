Pan Zhanle sets new world record in the 100-meter freestyle at 2024 Paris Olympics

China's Pan Zhanle made history on Wednesday at Paris' La Défense Arena, winning the gold medal in the men's 100-meter freestyle and breaking the world record — which he set back in February. It was the first world record to be broken in the pool at these Paris Olympic Games.

The first-time Olympian posted a 46.40, shaving .40 seconds off the previous world record 46.80 he set earlier this year at the world championships in Doha. Australia's Kyle Chalmers won silver with a 47.48, while Romania's David Popovici won bronze with a 47.49. Team USA's Jack Alexy and Chris Guiliano finished in seventh and eighth, respectively.

The 19-year-old Zhanle's performance helped cap off a banner day in the pool, with Team USA's Katie Ledecky cruising to a gold medal in the 1500-meter freestyle, and France's Leon Marchand completing an unprecedented Olympic double, winning gold in both the 200-meter butterfly and the 200-meter breaststroke.