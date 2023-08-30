Pair of teenagers arrested for allegedly shooting Ohio State wrestler Sammy Sasso

A pair of teenagers were arrested this week for allegedly shooting and robbing Ohio State wrestler Sammy Sasso earlier this month.

A 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy were arrested on Monday and charged with aggravated robbery and felonious assault, among other things, in connection with the shooting, according to WBNS .

The two suspects allegedly tried to steal Sasso’s car near Ohio State’s campus on Aug. 18. They allegedly came up to Sasso’s car after he stopped and got out of it, demanded he give it to them and then shot him.

The suspects then fled the scene, and Sasso was foundlater in an alley. His family said he was shot in the abdomen, and underwent multiple surgeries to repair his colon and remove the bullet near his spine. He spent three days in the intensive care unit. Sasso is currently unable to walk, but doctors are "hopeful he will make a full recovery," his family wrote on a GoFundMe page .

https://t.co/F3j9aCWy5g . First off, I just want to say how thankful I am for all the messages, prayers , and posts. My Family and I have felt all of the love from everyone, but if you would like to donate monetarily, here is the official GoFundMe for my recovery. GodBless . — sasso chamberlain (@sammysasso) August 26, 2023

god bless everyone for their support during this time. it’s been tough as hell but we are steadily improving. I can’t thank everyone enough for being in my corner. — sasso chamberlain (@sammysasso) August 21, 2023

One of the teenagers allegedly involved had 11 warrants out for her arrest, per the report. The other had been released from the Department of Youth Services just five days before the shooting. They are due in court on Sept. 5.

"Everyday it gets better for him," Ohio State coach Tom Ryan said, via FloWrestling. "He's healing. He's going to live, which was the number one concern. And now it's about getting him back to the place where he can wrestle.

"Sammy is a very determined person. He loves wrestling as much as anybody I've ever been around, and it's kind of etched in his soul, the sport of wrestling. The big dream for him right now is just to get back to where he can wrestle. It will take some time, but his will is unbelievably strong."

A health update on Sammy Sasso from Ohio State head coach Tom Ryan. pic.twitter.com/yFViZ3lJgU — FloWrestling (@FloWrestling) August 29, 2023

Sasso is a four-time All-American and two-time Big Ten champion at Ohio State. The 149-pound wrestler was the NCAA runner-up in both 2021 and 2023.