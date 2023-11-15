Padres' Blake Snell wins NL Cy Young Award

MLB announced the winner of the National League Cy Young Award, and the names will probably not surprise you.

Blake Snell of the San Diego Padres has won the NL Cy Young, beating out fellow finalists Zac Gallen of the Arizona Diamondbacks and Logan Webb of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Snell led all MLB qualified pitchers in ERA at 2.25, and was the only starting pitcher with an ERA below 2.50. He allowed the fewest average hits per nine innings (5.8), with second place Corbin Burnes finishing at 6.6 hits per nine innings. While Snell pitched just 180 innings over 31 starts and averaged 5.6 innings per start (quite a difference from a guy like Cole, who averaged 6.3 innings per start), his dominance in a traditional stat like ERA put him over the top with voters. He may not pitch past the fifth or sixth inning, but when he does pitch, he takes care of business.

This is Snell's second Cy Young award, his first in the National League. He won his first in 2018 when he was with the Tampa Bay Rays.