Packers rally falls flat in Jordan Love's return as Sam Darnold leads Vikings to 4-0

Jordan Love's return to the field on Sunday was a welcome sight in Green Bay.

But it wasn't enough to overcome the red-hot Minnesota Vikings.

The Vikings jumped out to a 28-0 first-half lead at Lambeau Field, then held on for a 31-29 win over the Packers. The Vikings are now 4-0 with Sam Darnold at quarterback and in early control of the NFC North.

The Packers fell to 2-2 as Love showed signs of rust in his first action since suffering a sprained MCL in Week 1. He threw two first-half interceptions, both of which the Vikings converted to touchdowns en route to the 28-0 lead.

A third interception in the fourth quarter thwarted late hopes in Green Bay of a Packers rally. Green Bay outscored Minnesota 29-3 after digging the early 28-0 hole. But a failed onside kick attempt in the final minute secure victory for the Vikings.

In the first quarter, Vikings linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill intercepted Love near midfield on a pass intended for Christian Watson.

The Vikings converted the turnover into a 46-yard touchdown drive to extend their lead to 21-0.

Then, late in the second quarter, a high pass thrown by Love slipped through tight end Luke Musgrave's hands. Romeo Doubs had a chance to corral the tipped ball, but it bounced off his hands into those of Minnesota linebacker Shaq Griffin.

Griffin returned the ball to the Green Bay 4-yard line, and the Vikings scored three plays later on Darnold's third touchdown pass of the day, this one to Justin Jefferson.

The Packers didn't score until a muffed punt set the offense up with first-and-goal at the 3-yard line just before halftime.

The Packers carried that momentum into the second half and cut their deficit to 28-22 in the fourth quarter. But the Vikings responded with a field goal for a two-possession lead midway through the fourth to keep the Packers at bay.

Then, with 6:13 remaining, Vikings cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. intercepted Love on a deep ball into the end zone.

Love's third interception of the day all but sealed victory for the Vikings, whose 4-0 start with Darnold at quarterback is one of the biggest surprises of the NFL season. The Packers now face a two-game deficit in the NFC North four games into the season.

Love signed a four-year, $220 million extension to his rookie contract in the offseason after breaking out late in 2023 in his first season as Green Bay's starter following the departure of Aaron Rodgers. Sunday's loss continues a rocky campaign for Love since he signed the deal.

Love suffered a sprained MCL on Green Bay's final possession in a Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Brazil. Backup Malik Willis took over at quarterback for a 16-10 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2 and a 30-14 win over the Tennessee Titans last week.

Love then returned on Sunday on the early end of his recovery timeline after he was initially expected to miss 3-6 weeks with his knee injury. The rust showed as Love made repeated mistakes against an aggressive Vikings pass rush that kept pressure on throughout the game.