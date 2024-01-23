Oscars 2024: How to watch all the Best Picture nominees

The nominees are in for the 2024 Academy Awards. Christopher Nolan's epic biopic Oppenheimer stole the show with a whopping 13 nominations, Yorgos Lanthimos' quirky comedy Poor Things got 11 nods, and Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon came in third with 10. Greta Gerwig's box office record-breakerBarbie earned eight nominations, including for Best Picture, but both Gerwig and the film's lead actress, Margot Robbie, were snubbed in their respective categories.

There are 10 movies nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars this year: Barbie, Poor Things, American Fiction, The Holdovers, Oppenheimer, Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro, Past Lives, The Zone of Interest, Anatomy of a Fall.

While you may not be able to watch every Oscar-nominated movie this year before you place your bets at your cinephile friend's Oscar party, you probably have enough time to tackle the Best Picture category, and we're here to help. Here's how to watch all the 2024 Best Picture nominees ahead of this year's Academy Awards.

Barbie

Everything is perfect (and pink!) in Barbieland. That is, until a doll starts malfunctioning and is forced to embark on a quest to The Real World. Barbie stars Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera. Greta Gerwig's record-breaking blockbuster is currently streaming on Max.

Poor Things

Yorgos Lanthimos' Frankenstein-esque comedy follows a young woman who, after being resurrected by a mad scientist, ventures out into the world to explore. Poor Things received 11 nominations for the 2024 Oscars. Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe and Ramy Youssef star in Poor Things, which is currently only playing in theaters.

American Fiction

A Black writer struggling to get his books published sends his editor a new draft mocking the stereotypical "Black books" he's so fed up with, only to find massive commercial success through his joke-gone-wrong. Jeffrey Wright stars alongside Tracee Ellis Ross, Issa Rae and Sterling K. Brown in American Fiction, now playing in theaters, and available for pre-order on Amazon.

The Holdovers

Alexander Payne’s The Holdovers tells the story of a strict classics teacher working at his alma mater who gets stuck chaperoning the kids who can’t go home for winter break. Paul Giamatti, Da'Vine Joy Randolph and Dominic Sessa star in this heartwarming holiday film, which is currently available to stream on Peacock.

Oppenheimer

Christopher Nolan's epic biopic of J. Robert Oppenheimer, "father of the atomic bomb" stars Cillian Murphy alongside Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr. and Florence Pugh. Oppenheimer is nominated for 13 awards at this year's Oscars, and is still playing in select theaters and available to rent on Amazon or Apple TV.

Killers of the Flower Moon

Based on the 2017 non-fiction book by David Grann, Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon follows two families living on a reservation in the Osage Nation after oil is discovered on the tribal land. Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Lily Gladstone star alongside Jesse Plemons, Tantoo Cardinal, John Lithgow and Brendan Fraser. Killers of the Flower Moon has been nominated for 10 Academy Awards, including a historic Best Actress nomination for Lily Gladstone, making her the first Native American nominated in the category.

Killers of the Flower Moon is currently available to stream on Apple TV+.

Maestro

Directed by and starring Bradley Cooper, Maestro tells the love story of composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein and his wife, Felicia Montealegre. Carey Mulligan stars opposite Cooper alongside Matt Bomer, Maya Hawke, and Sarah Silverman. Maestro is currently streaming on Netflix.

Past Lives

Celine Song's Past Lives follows two childhood friends who grow up and grow apart, and the big what-ifs that plague them across decades. The A24 romantic drama stars Greta Lee, Teo Yoo and John Magaro. You can rent Past Lives on Amazon or Apple TV.

The Zone of Interest

In 1943, German Nazi commandant Rudolf Höss strives to build his dream home with his wife, Hedwig and their five children. Meanwhile, right next door, Höss oversees Auschwitz concentration camp. Christian Friedel and Sandra Hüller star in A24's The Zone of Interest. You can only catch The Zone of Interest in theaters right now, but the film will eventually be streaming on Max.

Anatomy of a Fall

After her husband Samuel’s mysterious death, Sandra — and her marriage to Samuel — becomes the main suspect. Sandra Hüller stars in this thrilling legal drama, which you can rent on Amazon or Apple TV.