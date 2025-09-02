Oscar-nominated ‘Dances with Wolves’ actor Graham Greene dies at age 73

A Canadian actor best known for his work in “Dances with Wolves” has died after a long illness. He was 73 years old.

Graham Greene, a member of the First Nations, died Monday in a Toronto hospital, his agent Michael Greene confirmed to Deadline and other outlets.

“He was a great man of morals, ethics and character and will be eternally missed. You are finally free,” Greene said in part of a statement to Deadline.

Greene got his start in Canadian television in 1979 in the drama series The Great Detective, but his big break came when Kevin Costner cast him in the expansive 1990 Western Dances with Wolves as Kicking Bird, People reported.

Greene was one of the 12 Academy Award nominations associated with the movie and helped open doors for other Indigenous actors.

His other credits include “The Green Mile,” “Die Hard With a Vengeance,” “Maverick” and “The Twilight Saga: New Moon.”

