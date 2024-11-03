Ohio State defense stifles Penn State, Ole Miss is back & Clemson is DONE | College Football Power Hour

Subscribe to the College Football Power Hour

Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz & Adam Breneman break down the biggest matchups of college football Week 10. Penn State remains ‘always the bridesmaid’ after losing yet again to Ohio State. Texas A&M’s playoff hopes are in serious trouble after they’re upset by South Carolina, leaving no SEC team unbeaten in conference play. Meanwhile in the ACC, Clemson gets embarrassed by Louisville and SMU painfully puts an end to Pitt’s undefeated season.

The trio share one thing learned from the weekend including Miami playing lights out with their Heisman star whereas Georgia’s Carson Beck may well have removed himself from Heisman contention entirely. Plus, is Ole Miss really back in the playoff conversation?

(0:44) Ohio State @ Penn State recap

(17:26) Miami playing video game football

(22:10) Carson Beck Heisman hopes are over

(27:46) Ole Miss back in the picture

(34:30) Louisville @ Clemson recap

(40:21) Texas A&M @ South Carolina recap

(47:32) Pitt @ SMU recap

