Officials: Case of hepatitis A confirmed in food service worker at Walt Disney World dinner show

BAY LAKE, Fl. - A food service worker at a Walt Disney World dinner show contracted hepatitis A, according to the Florida Department of Health.
The case of hepatitis A was reported in a food service worker at the Hoop-Dee-Doo musical revue at the Fort Wilderness Campground, an official said.
The Health department received the report of the case on Jan. 24.
The Health Department’s epidemiology staff in Orange County confirmed the case in the lab and worked with Disney officials last week to make vaccines available to staff members.
There was no official recommendation from the health department for post-exposure prophylaxis after this case was identified, according to the Health Department.
A Disney spokesperson released the following statement:
“Nothing is more important to us than safety. Upon learning this news, we immediately began working with the Florida Department of Health in Orange County. The impacted cast member has not worked since being diagnosed and will not return until officially cleared by the Department of Health. We are not aware of anyone else becoming ill and continue to be engaged with the Department of Health to ensure we have all of the right processes in place to protect our cast members and guests.”
Disney officials thoroughly cleaned and sanitized the restaurant after learning about the case out of an abundance of caution.
Disney continues to work with the Health Department and have put additional measures in place to protect guests and cast members, including making vaccines available.
According to the Walt Disney World website, the Hoop-Dee-Doo musical revue is "a hilarious, high-spirited hootenanny the whole family will enjoy, accompanied by a finger-lickin’ countrified feast."
