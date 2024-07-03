Official U.S. soccer supporters' groups call for Gregg Berhalter's ouster as USMNT coach

At least two prominent U.S. soccer supporters' groups, the American Outlaws and Barra 76, have called for the ouster of U.S. men's national team coach Gregg Berhalter in the wake of the USMNT's early Copa América exit.

Barra 76 released a statement Tuesday night, less than 24 hours after the USMNT fell to Uruguay 1-0 in Kansas City. "We are deeply concerned with the current state of our national team under Gregg Berhalter," the group said.

Their statement continued: "We demand change to invigorate our team's competitive edge and inspire pride amongst fans. We believe replacing Gregg Berhalter as head coach of the USMNT is essential to revitalizing our national team's strategy and achieving the results our players and supporters deserve."

AO, the largest U.S. supporters' group, did not mention Berhalter by name, but said in a statement Wednesday morning: "There needs to be accountability and a plan to move forward for the USMNT. It's time to make a change in the head coaching position."

The statements align with what has become the overwhelming opinion — though not quite consensus — among fans, pundits and observers: That Berhalter must be replaced. Some fans chanted for his firing as they left Arrowhead Stadium on Monday. Polarizing social-media debates have become one-sided.

The statements are more significant than tough-to-quantify public opinion, though. The groups — and especially the American Outlaws — maintain close ties with the U.S. Soccer Federation. Although they are independent, they work with the federation to organize events and bolster atmospheres at USMNT and USWNT matches.

Barra 76 was founded in 2019 and has established its presence more recently, but AO has been the most prominent supporters group for over a decade.

The federation, meanwhile, led by sporting director Matt Crocker, has said it is "conducting a comprehensive review of our performance in Copa America and how best to improve the team and results as we look towards the 2026 World Cup.”

That review — which could lead to Berhalter's firing, or to a different outcome — is expected to conclude sometime this month, perhaps next week, but the exact timeline for a decision on Berhalter is unclear.