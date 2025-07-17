Officers wrangle wayward sheep in Minnesota

RICHFIELD, Minn. (WCCO) — It was a police chase of a different kind in Richfield, Minnesota, on Tuesday morning.

Officers were looking a suspect with hooves and horns. And with the help of residents, they wrangled a sheep on the run.

“I was like, ‘OK, we’re gonna wrangle an animal today,’” said Officer Megan Miller of the Richfield Police Department.

Tuesday morning wasn’t a normal dispatch for Miller and her colleagues.

“My mouth dropped open. I was shocked,” she said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

That jaw dropping call was at 9:26 a.m.

Police were requested to help shepherd a sheep near East 75th Street and 11th Avenue South and found its owner along the way.

“We pulled up alongside of him and asked, ‘Are you looking for a sheep?’ And he said yes. And then one of the neighbors was like ‘It went that way!’ And we all were like ‘Sweet’ and we just took off after the sheep,” said Officer Nolan Monahan.

That mission is now a conversation in person and online among Richfield residents.

A witness said he was heading to work.

“I was very confused ... and amused! I was pretty sure it wasn’t a dog. When I took a closer look, it was clearly not a dog,” said Kris Hoffwomyn.

Martin Guzman and his wife were home when they saw what was happening in their backyard: an ending to a pursuit nearly a mile away from where it began.

“Yes! It seemed very strange for me the see the police outside,” Guzman said.

“He was out for 15 to 20 minutes. He was fast. He was panting. We kept saying he was running for his freedom,” Miller said.

Police say you can’t have a sheep in Richfield. But the owner says he wouldn’t let it be a problem.

“We’re here for all the challenges. We’re gonna name him Sergeant because he takes charge, he does what he wants,” Miller said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group