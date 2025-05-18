Nuggets offseason outlook: Denver needs to act now to stop wasting Nikola Jokić's prime

NBA observers reacted harshly to the Nuggets' decision to let go of head coach Mike Malone with three games remaining in the season, primarily because such a path had never really been taken before.

Sure, coaches have been fired late in seasons, but that's primarily been from teams that were going nowhere or in need of a fresh start.

But these are the Nuggets. The team with the best player in the universe that won the title less than two years ago. How could such a decision make sense?

Well, the Nuggets not only won a Game 7 against a very deep and potent Clippers team, they also took the 68-win Oklahoma City Thunder to seven games in the second round, proving once and for all that we're all winging it in every walk of life, and perhaps a coaching change 79 games into the regular season actually made some semblance of sense.

Who knew?

That said, the organization has a list of to-do items heading into the offseason. The Nuggets also decided to move on from general manager Calvin Booth when parting with Malone, so replacing Booth is priority No. 1.

Who is going to lead the org? We should find out soon enough, as you have to assume such a hire would be involved with the draft process and the start of free agency.

And what about the coaching situation? With the way interim coach David Adelman has guided the Nuggets in the postseason, you would think he has the inside track.

After that come the roster questions. It's time for Nikola Jokić to have an All-Star running mate, which he's never had before, and the team is painfully aware of it.

Huge contracts are still on the books for Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr., so navigating those waters could prove complicated, unless one of them is relocated via trade.

That presents its own set of challenges as Murray remains inconsistent, and Porter a potential liability due to three back surgeries, although he has proved to be plenty available in recent years despite being bothered by a balky shoulder during the postseason.

Whatever the course of action, everyone seems to be on the same page in regard to one overarching ideology: This team can't do nothing and think that's enough. This current iteration of the Denver Nuggets should be done for.

2024-25 finish

Record: 50-32, fourth in the Western Conference. Lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder in seven games in the second round.

Highlight of the season

The Aaron Gordon buzzer-beater dunk against the Clippers in Game 4 of the first round. Even after 50-plus viewings, his timing is simply remarkable. To jump at the right time and have the presence of mind to be aware of where the ball is in regard to the cylinder at that stage in the game ... just whoa.

Players signed for next season

Nikola JokićJamal MurrayMichael Porter Jr.Aaron GordonZeke NnajiChristian BraunDaRon HolmesJulian StrawtherPeyton WatsonJalen PickettHunter Tyson

Key free agents

DeAndre Jordan (UFA)Russell Westbrook (player option)

Projected salary

$190,585,496

Draft picks

None

Draft focus: Should the Nuggets trade into the draft, identifying a wing with ball-handling capabilities would be prudent.

Roster-building tools

Given the current salary commitment, the team is expected to be over the first apron, and that's before Šarić likely opts in for over $5.4 million, which could bring Denver over the second apron. Essentially, the Nuggets don't have money, and any exception would be supremely difficult to fit into the current roster. However, if they do conduct several trades and take back less money, perhaps they can find enough room to spend a little.

Needs and goals

The goal remains the same, which is to win another title and not waste the prime of one of the best basketball players to ever take the court. The recipe to do that isn't straightforward, and the Nuggets' overall lack of attractive assets make any roster changes difficult. However, that is the goal in front of them, meaning their immediate need is a plan, which won't be developed until they've found someone to take over basketball operations. The Nuggets are short on time.